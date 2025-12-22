Christopher Nolan unveils first look at Matt Damon in ‘The Odyssey’

How will they find their way out of this one…

Christopher Nolan plunges audiences into the heart of ancient myth with the first breathtaking trailer for The Odyssey.

Starring Matt Damon as the epic hero Odysseus, the preview charts his perilous, decade-long voyage home from the Trojan War.

Amidst tempestuous seas and monstrous threats like the Cyclops, fleeting glimpses of Anne Hathaway’s Penelope and Tom Holland’s Telemachus anchor the narrative in emotional longing.

Nolan, aiming to fill a “gap in cinematic culture,” has marshalled a stellar cast, including Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, and the full might of IMAX filmmaking to grant Homer’s tale unprecedented scale and credibility.

Shot over 91 days on the open ocean, the film promises to capture the vast, terrifying wonder of an uncharted world.

With a theatrical release set for July 17, 2026, Nolan’s ambition is as monumental as the journey itself.