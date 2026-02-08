Here’s how to catch Super Bowl live and on-demand replay

Run for cover – it’s that time of year again.

The New England Patriots are going head to head with the Seattle Seahawks to battle it out in the world’s biggest game of football this year.

If you only started to care about the Super Bowl last year when Taylor Swift’s boyfriend got to strut his stuff on the field, then you might already know his team hasn’t made it into this year’s final.

No “Taylor Effect” for the game this year, but if it’s any consolation, Cardi B will be in the stands this year watching her beau Stefon Diggs, who plays for the Patriots.

Plus, there’s a Sydney-sider to gun for during the game. Michael Dickson was once gearing up to enter the AFL as a swannie, but now, he’s got a chance at American glory instead. He’s the punter on the Seattle Seahawks side, by the way, or you can just look for number 4 in the navy and white uniform.

The game will be held in San Francisco, where local legends Green Day will open, Bad Bunny will play the halftime show around midday Aussie time (much to Trump’s dismay) and Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem.

If any of that sounds good to you, then you’re in luck, because there’s a few ways you can catch the game down under.

Channel 7 will be streaming it for free, and so will its platform 7plus. Disney+, KAYO and Foxtel’s ESPN will also have the action available.

For those in New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory, Victoria and Tasmania, you can catch the game at 10:30am, South Australians can watch at 10am, Queenslanders at 9:30am, and the folks up in the NT at 9am. Sorry, Western Australians, you’ll have to be up at 7:30am if you want to tune in live (is west still best now?).

If you’re reading this from work right now and you’re worried you’ll miss all the fun, don’t stress!

7plus, KAYO, and ESPN will all have an on-demand replay available after the game finishes – you’ll just have to stay off social media until you’ve watched it.