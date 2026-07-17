Lorde calls out Spotify over AI song descriptions

Lorde says AI-generated explanations on Spotify leave too little room for listeners to interpret music themselves

Lorde has criticised Spotify’s AI-generated song descriptions. Stating they strip away the mystery of music and leave too little room for listeners to form their own interpretations.

The singer shared her frustration on social media after spotting an AI-generated explanation attached to one of her songs, revealing the summary wasn’t even accurate.

“Not only is this inaccurate (not the song i did that in) but reducing a song to an AI generated meaning right at the source feels like it limits free interpretation imo,” she wrote.

She ended the post with a direct request to the streaming giant: “At least make it possible for artists to opt out please💘.”

Lorde’s criticism taps into a growing debate over AI’s role in music platforms.

While AI-generated features are designed to help listeners discover and understand songs.

Artists have increasingly questioned whether algorithms should be explaining the meaning of creative work in the first place.

For many musicians, ambiguity is part of the art. Lyrics are often deliberately open-ended, allowing fans to connect with songs in deeply personal ways rather than being handed a single, definitive interpretation.

Lorde’s biggest issue, however, wasn’t just the concept, it was that Spotify’s AI explanation got the song wrong.

Her post quickly sparked agreement from fans, with many arguing that song meanings should come from the artist.

Or better yet, from the listener, not an AI-generated summary sitting beneath the track.