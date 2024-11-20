Nothing But Silence’s latest single is a post-punk phenomenon

Chicago-based Nothing But Silence is quickly establishing itself as a standout act in the post-punk scene, and their latest release, ‘Too Useful,’ proves why

Nothing But Silence is the collaborative effort of Rudy de Anda, Edgar Torres and Eric Black, who are making waves across the new-wave, post-punk landscapes.

Their music blends dream-pop production with post-punk grit, creating a rhythmic gem that’s unlike anything else.

‘Too Useful’ is simultaneously an example of modern musical innovation, as well as carrying a nostalgic bliss like it’s straight out of the late 70’s, early 80’s punk era.

It follows up from the release of ‘Valerie’, an equally moreish track released by the band earlier this year.

The song begins gently, guiding you through a near-psychedelic journey with classic punk undertones, a jumpy guitar riff, and a punchy drum beat.

The vocals, which make the track sound distant and otherworldly, carry a complexity that makes ‘Too Useful’ a uniquely introspective song.

Lyrically, it’s optimistic and pleasing to the ear, as the band covers messages of self-worth, hope and recognising value, both within yourself and within others.

There’s a rhythmic synth that underpins the entire track, and it’s startlingly addictive—it keeps the song fresh while maintaining an old-school vibe, similar to the work of Joy Division and The Cure.

With that in mind, the track adopts a leisurely yet languid pace, reminiscent of The Cure’s recent releases—never indulgent, but undeniably powerful.

Distorted and reverbed, the whole track is a dreamy, punky soundscape, and is indicative of their standout style in the alternative music scene.

It’s the kind of track you need to put headphones on for and blast the volume, letting the wave of sounds encompass you completely, which will no doubt give you that buzzing, nostalgic feeling.

Nothing But Silence have a truly unique sound in the world of new wave, and it’s a sound we personally can’t get enough of.

If you’re a post-punk enthusiast or an alternative, new-wave junkie, wrap your ears around Nothing But Silence’s ‘Too Useful’, because trust me, you’re going to love it.