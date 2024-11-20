Fed Square Announces Summer 2025 ‘Open Air’ Program – Free Gigs and Iconic Cinema

Fed Square is gearing up for an unforgettable summer in 2025, with the launch of its highly anticipated ‘Open Air’ program.

Over 56 free events will transform the iconic Melbourne landmark into the city’s go-to hotspot for music, cinema, festivals, and immersive art, offering something for everyone.

Kicking off on January 15, the program features an incredible lineup of events almost every day, perfect for locals and visitors to soak up the vibrant summer vibes.

Whether it’s a spontaneous movie night, a family-friendly outing, or a deep dive into cultural experiences, Fed Square promises to be the ultimate hub for free entertainment.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the highlights:

Major Gigs on the Main Stage Two electrifying weekends of live music will take center stage at Fed Square. On March 1, the cosmic jazz legends Sun Ra Arkestra, psychedelic-jazz outfit Mildlife, and the renowned DJ collective Wax’o Paradiso will take over the Main Stage for a mind-blowing evening of genre-defying sounds.

The following weekend, March 9, the spotlight shifts to indie and pop sensations Peach PRC, Carla Wehbe, and George Alice, with Peach PRC headlining this all-female showcase of dance, bubblegum pop, and infectious energy.

Outdoor Cinema: Jan 15 – Feb 8 Fed Square’s outdoor cinema will feature an eclectic mix of blockbuster hits, cult classics, and timeless favourites. Watch films like Inception, Interstellar, and The Dark Knight under the stars, or indulge in genres ranging from Westerns to martial arts, and even celebrate Dolly Parton’s iconic films for her 79th birthday. With comfy deck chairs and a laid-back atmosphere, it’s the perfect setting for a summer night out.

Afro-Caribbean Carnival: Feb 15 The rhythm and energy of the Afro-Caribbean Carnival return for its second year, bringing international Soca legends Kevin Lyttle, Alison Hinds, and UK-based Solo Banton to the stage. Get ready to dance, celebrate vibrant costumes, and feel the electric spirit of carnival life at Fed Square on February 15.

Asia TOPA: Feb 20 – Mar 10 After a five-year hiatus, the Asia TOPA festival is back with a bang, showcasing the best of Asia-Pacific performance. This major triennial event will take place across various venues in the city, with Fed Square hosting live music, performances, and interactive installations. Notable highlights include the Opening Concert on Feb 21, Nongkrong – Sarapan on Feb 23, and the engaging Shadows in Twin Cities installation from Feb 20 to Mar 10, featuring large-scale video art connecting children from Jeonju, Korea, and Melbourne.

Silent Cinema with Live Scores: Feb 25-27 In a unique twist, the beloved Silent Cinema returns for its third consecutive year. Classic films will be screened on the Main Screen, but with a fresh twist: each movie will be accompanied by live scores from Australian composers. Films like Sherlock Jr. (Feb 27) and The Lost World (Feb 26) will be given a new lease on life with immersive, live music experiences.

Midsumma Festival at Fed Square: Jan – Feb Fed Square is also a key venue for the Midsumma Festival in January and February, celebrating queer culture and identity. This year’s highlights include public performances honoring queer POC Elders, participatory experiences, and chat circles hosted by LGBTQIA+ youth. The festival will close with a screening of The Wiz, presented in partnership with the Melbourne Queer Film Festival.

From music to movies to cultural festivities, Fed Square’s Summer 2025 ‘Open Air’ program is set to make this Melbourne’s most exciting and accessible season yet. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, don’t miss out on the chance to experience free, world-class entertainment in the heart of the city.

For full event details and session times, visit fedsquare.com.