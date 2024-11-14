Metro A.i.R is serving up a season of free gigs in the heart of the city

Metro Artists in Residency: Free Weekly Gigs with Carla Wehbe + Friends and More

Sydney’s live music scene is getting a fresh injection of talent with the launch of Metro A.i.R (Artists in Residence) at the Metro Theatre.

Every Wednesday night, the Metro Social will host this free, weekly series, featuring a diverse mix of both emerging and established artists.

The program kicks off with Country Crush, presented by Wheelhouse Agency, featuring Taylor Moss (Nov 20), and The Buckleys (Nov 27). December sees Carla Wehbe + Friends take the stage, with Charlie Collins, Myma, Hayley Holgate, Mikayla Pasterfield, and more.

Looking ahead, January will bring the dynamic Full Circle Crew from Western Sydney, with a lineup including Nick Ward, Breakfast Road, Zion Garcia, Sollyy, Friday, and Dylan Atlantits. February brings BNTN MNTN, an electro collective led by Tim Powell of The Church, promising a genre-defying performance that will keep things exciting.

The series will also host unique programming from Sony (March), 2SER (April), Debaser events (July), and PUSH magazine (September), making sure that every month brings something new to the table.

Whether you’re a die-hard music fan or just looking for something to spice up your mid-week routine, Metro A.i.R offers a very cool opportunity to experience the best of Sydney’s live music scene.

More info here.