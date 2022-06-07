Over 100 live music events planned across Melbourne this winter

Melbourne is set to host more than 100 live music events this winter, thanks to On The Road Again initiative.

Attention, Melbournians! A jam-packed winter of live music is coming your way, thanks to much-needed support from the state government’s On The Road Again initiative.

Since kicking off late last year, the initiative has supported a multitude of shows and events, in an effort to help Victoria’s COVID-impacted live music scene get back on its feet.

Now, it’s continuing to provide support for the recovering industry, and has recently provided a $4 million expansion for upcoming metro shows.

With more than 100 gigs scheduled to happen around the state, there’s plenty to look forward to over June and July, including a free live music event on the St Kilda foreshore called Southside Live, starring Pania, Freeds, Mitch Tambo and other incredible acts.

Several councils across the state will be teaming up with local venues and companies to launch up to 85 events, including Hobsons Bay City Council, which will hold three music showcases at Altona’s Civic Theatre.

To top things off, a massive block party is set to take place at Prahran Square, and the city of Stonnington will host three nights of live entertainment in October.

“It’s just going to be such a joyous celebration of who we are as a city and as a state,” says Creative Industries Minister, Danny Pearson.

For a full list of what to look forward to, click here for more info on all upcoming On The Road Again events scheduled for this winter.