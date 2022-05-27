What’s on this week: Happy’s guide to Aussie gigs (May 27 – June 2)

Is that the weekend we smell? Heck yeah it is, and there’s plenty of great music, comedy, and events to be attended all around the country.

FRIDAY

The Kid Laroi – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney/Eora

If you haven’t been cheering for the Kid Laroi during his rise to international stardom – have a good hard look at yourself. The Waterloo-born rapper is returning to Australia for a run of shows over the next couple of weeks, hitting Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide.

Concrete Surfers – The Grace Emily Hotel, Adelaide/Kaurna

We caught Concrete Surfers at Festival of the Sun last week, and their energy was completely infectious. The Brisbane four-piece are heading down to Adelaide to finally tour their Calamities EP.

Peter Bibby – Gasometer, Melbourne/Naarm

Peter Bibby is taking his ‘Dog Act’ tour to Melbourne this weekend, which, in his own words, will involve “gallivant around the country with my band again,” causing a ruckus in different cities, and catching aeroplanes with dreadful hangovers!

SATURDAY

Bambi O’Hara – Golden Age Cinema, Sydney/Eora

To celebrate the release of her new single Religion, Bambi is playing a launch party show at Golden Age Cinema on Saturday night from 10pm. Entry is completely free, but be sure to head in early to make sure you don’t miss out.

Bad Vibrations – The Bank Hotel, Sydney/Eora

The Bank Hotel have organised a killer lineup to grace their upstairs stage, Waywards, on Saturday night, with sets from The Laurels, Grinding Eyes, Good Pash, Velvet Trip, and more.

SUNDAY

Teenage Dads – The Zoo, Brisbane/Meeanjin

One of Melbourne’s best upcoming bands, Teenage Dads, are heading up the coast to give Brisvegas a chance to see why their live show has such a monster reputation.

Eveleigh Comedy – The Eveleigh Hotel, Sydney/Eora

If you love intimate stand-up comedy, head down to the Everleigh Hotel in Redfern on any Sunday night to check out a great lineup of acts, hosted by Cactus Boys, Ben Kochan, and Jamie Kirk.

Multicultural Comedy Gala – Powerhouse Theatre, Brisbane/Meeanjin

Catch some of Australia’s best multicultural comedy talent including Akmal, Tahir, Ting Lim, Steph Tisdell, Georgie Carroll, Sandeep Totlani, and Jo Gowda, as part of Brisbane Comedy Festival this Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND

Vivid – Various locations, Sydney/Eora

With an abundance of lights, music, and experiences, Vivid Sydney is bound to have something that tickles your fancy. This week, you can catch a huge lineup of incredible artists for free at Tumbalong Nights including Mo’ju, Elsy Wameyo, Mama Kin Spender, Haiku Hands, and Ajak Kwai.

GABS Craft Beer Festival – Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne/Naarm

With over 100 new craft beers & ciders set to debut at released for the very first time at the Great Australian Beer Spectacular this weekend, this craft beer expo is pretty much Disneyland for beer lovers.

Happy gigging!