Celebrate Pride Month at The Bank Hotel this June

The Bank Hotel are known for two main things: delicious pide, and of course, pride. So you best believe that there’s plenty to look forward to during Pride Month.

The Bank Hotel in Newtown are no stranger to Pride Month celebrations, and this year they’re going all out with non-stop fun, all month long.

As usual, the Bank’s resident DJs will be spinning fabulous tunes every Friday and Saturday night in the main bar, and on Wednesday, Birdcage is bringing you all the best live entertainment and DJs upstairs at Waywards.

Plus, throughout the entire month of June, they’re partnering up with Pure Blonde to donate $1 from every drink sold to the NSW-based LGBTIQ+ support organisation Twenty10.

What better way to celebrate Pride than to open the most iconic nightclub in Sydney, Woody’s? Offering free entry every Thursday night, The Bank are calling on bears, cubs, queers, and admirers to enjoy a night that’s a bit sexy, and a bit cute – but always fun.

The club’s opening party kicks off from 8pm on the 16th of June, so if you’re down to have a boogie and meet new people, Woody’s is where it’s at.

Then a few days later, on Saturday the 18th, the Bank’s main bar will be taken over by DJ’s and drag for a day full of boozy boogies and laughs.

For lovers of film, The Bank are teaming up with Queer Screen to host a festival of LGBTIQ+ short films on Thursday June 23. Then to round out the month, you can catch the spectacle that is GiRLTHING on Saturday the 25th.

Make sure you book your table now so you don’t miss out on this huge month of fun, dancing, and entertainment at The Bank Hotel!