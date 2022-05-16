Sydney is building a LGBTQIA+ museum

Today is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism, and Transphobia and Sydney is celebrating.

May 17th marks the day the World Health Organisation removed homosexuality from it’s classification of diseases and related health problems and so every year, this date celebrates the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia.

Sydney’s Lord Mayor confirmed the city will be contributing to our vibrant queer community with an LGBTQIA+ museum in the inner-city.

“With Sydney hosting the LGBTIQA+ community’s flagship global festival WorldPride early next year, now is the time to bring this museum to life. It would educate visitors and locals on Sydney’s role in the LGBTIQA+ rights movement and HIV/AIDS response, and become a contemporary beacon for pride and diversity,” Lord Mayor Clover Moore said.

More to come.