Did you know there’s an all-natural vegan-friendly wellness & energy drink?

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably always heard that energy drinks are no good for you but at last, Kanguru is here to change that.

As a young woman in her 20’s, I work hard and I play hard and if I’m honest with you, I’m bloody tired all. of. the. time! I stumbled upon Kanguru’s vegan-friendly beverages and my world has been turned upside down.

I, like so many others, am constantly looking for new ways to nourish my body and I never thought that would be possible with something that actually makes me feel more alive, instantly.

Kanguru is “backed by nature” meaning they use all-natural ingredients and extract the healing and energising power of botanicals, vitamins and minerals to give you that much-needed boost to start your day… or night!

Kanguru offers three different and delicious flavours, Kanguru energy blend (mixed berry & pomegranate), Kanguru energy blend (natural citrus) and Kanguru wellness blend (green apple).

Kanguru’s drinks are 100% Australian made and owned and you can get them delivered straight to your door.

Even though these tasty little drinkies are oh so yummy, they actually contain zero sugar… What a trip!

Kanguru uses premium botanicals to support immunity, recovery and natural energy plus they use 100% natural caffeine, meaning there’s none of that fake stuff that you have to google to try to understand.

The company was founded by an Aussie doctor who wanted something better than a sugary energy drink. It took him 4 years and precisely 1,982 samples before the end result was finally ready.

Thank goodness they figured it out because no there’s a lovely local bevy that can set you up for whatever you need to get done in a day.