Eminem says the new Kendrick album left him “speechless”

In case you needed any more confirmation that Kendrick Lamar is top tier, Eminem, the rap god himself, is singing praises about Kenny’s new album.

If you haven’t listened to Kendrick Lamar’s new record yet, maybe this is your sign. Eminem couldn’t keep his excitement to himself after diving into Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, jumping on Twitter to share his thoughts.

The 49-year-old rapper tagged his long-time collaborator in the tweet which read: “Yo @DrDre this Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I’m speechless.”

Eminem hasn’t exactly kept his love for Kung-Fu Kenny a secret. At the start of the year, he also said he thinks Kendrick is “at the very, very top tier of lyricists,” and included the 34-year-old in his list of “Greatest Rappers of All-Time”.

Dr Dre hasn’t responded to the tweet yet, but he seems like a bit of a social media ghost-scroller so we’re not exactly surprised.

It seems like plenty of other people on the platform share the same thoughts as Eminem, and why wouldn’t they? The album friggen slaps.

Surely there’s plenty of fax emojis in the comment sections.

Siteth down, humiliate thyself.

Kendrick didn’t drop any singles from the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in the lead up to its release. The only track he gifted fans in the lead up was The Heart Part 5, but that song doesn’t actually appear on the album.

But after the record was released, the rapper dropped a music video to accompany album track N95. Check out the video below.