Kevin Abstract drops Blush Demo Tape exclusively on Discord

Fans sleuth for hidden gems as Abstract reinvents the rollout playbook.

Kevin Abstract is rewriting the rules of album rollouts yet again.

Days after streaming his upcoming album Blush live on Twitch, the former Brockhampton leader surprise-dropped the Blush Demo Tape exclusively via Discord on June 8, teasing fans with a cryptic message: “Only for the discord”.

The move reinforces Kevin Abstract’s reputation as a digital-era auteur, blending music drops with gamer-friendly platforms.

The demo tape—a companion to Blush (out June 27)—arrived alongside a tweet of a non-album rap track and live Twitch sessions of Abstract playing unreleased material.

Go find them pic.twitter.com/69eQECdXZx — Kevin Abstract (@kevinabstract) June 8, 2025

Earlier, he hyped Blush as his “first summer album,” citing 2Pac, Dr. Dre, and Lana Del Rey as key influences.

Lead single “Geezer,” a sun-soaked collab with Dominic Fike, channels ’90s beach-pop nostalgia, but the demo tape hints at deeper experimentation.

Abstract’s guerrilla marketing continues: “Go find them,” he tweeted—a challenge fans gladly accepted.