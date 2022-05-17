Amber Heard explains how the infamous ‘faecal matter’ ended up on her and Johnny Depp’s bed

During overnight’s proceedings of Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard, the actress gave her two cents about the bed faeces incident.

Returning to the stand this morning as the trial enters its sixth week, Amber Heard gave her side of the bed-faeces story overnight.

Remember Pistol and Boo, the dogs Johnny Depp and Amber Heard illegally brought to Australia back in 2015? Well, apparently Boo has “bathroom issues” after eating Depp’s weed as a puppy, and was responsible for the infamous “faecal matter” in the couple’s bed.

Heard explained that Boo was in their bed that morning while she was getting ready for Coachella with her friend Raquel, and the dog must have left the faeces in their bed.

During the proceedings, Heard was asked: “What if any issues did Boo have, bathroom problems if you will?”

“She had eaten Johnny’s weed when she was a puppy and had bowel control issues for her entire life, among some other issues,” she answered.

“So, she had some control issues, hence why she would like to burrow in the bed. She liked to be by the foot of the bed, underneath the covers and it was customary that they slept in bed with us,” Heard continued.

“But Boo, having the issues that she had, we had to leave her in bed so that she wouldn’t be encouraged to go to the bathroom, which would happen almost immediately when you would put her down on the floor, and sometimes it happened in bed too.”

When the actress was asked if she had left the faecal matter in the bed as a prank, she was quick to answer, “Absolutely not.”

“First of all, I don’t think that’s funny, that’s not something that a bunch of 30-year-old women thinks is funny,” she added. “I was not also in a pranking mood, my life was falling apart, I was at a crossroads in my life. I was very serious and I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday, by my husband, with whom I was desperately in love and knew I needed to leave.”

Watch the testimony below.