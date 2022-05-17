Watch the wholesome moment Metallica frontman is hugged by bandmates after opening up on stage

During a show in Brazil on Thursday, Metallica frontman James Hetfield opened up about his performance insecurities as he gets older.

In an unexpectedly sweet moment, Metallica consoled their frontman James Hetfield after the singer opened up onstage about his insecurities when it comes to performing.

The 58-year-old spoke to the crowd during their show at the Estádio do Mineirão in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, revealing to fans that he’s started to doubt his performance abilities as he ages.

“I’ve gotta tell you, I wasn’t feeling very good before I came out here,” Hetfield said.

“Feeling a little bit insecure, like I’m an old guy, can’t play anymore — all this bullshit that I tell myself in my head. So I talked to these guys, and they helped me — as simple as that. They gave me a hug and said, ‘Hey, if you’re struggling onstage, we’ve got your back.’ And I tell you, it means the world to me.”

As he spoke, his bandmates Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo all walked over to Hetfield to give him a big hug, leaving the frontman teary. “And seeing you out there, I am not alone. I am not alone. And neither are you,” he continued.

It’s been an eventful couple of weeks for Metallica, with a mother giving birth to her child during an earlier show in Brazil.

This week marks the half-way point of mental health awareness month which will run for the rest of May, so this very wholesome moment came at a very fitting time to remind people of the importance of supporting your family and friends.

Watch the video below.