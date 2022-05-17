Say hello to Georgia Mooney, another one of our amazing Needle In The Hay guest judges

We’re super excited to announce that one of Australia’s most talented singer-songwriters, Georgia Mooney, is joining the Needle In The Hay judging panel this year!

You may know Georgia Mooney as one quarter of All Our Exes Live in Texas, the ARIA award winning indie-trio who captured Australian hearts with their 2017 debut album When We Fall.

The record saw the quartet pick up both the 2017 ARIA and AIR Awards for ‘Blues & Roots Album of the Year’, as well as two consecutive National Live Music Awards for ‘Folk Act of the Year’.

Since that multi-award winning release, Mooney has been working on a solo album that features musicians who have worked with the likes of Paul Simon, Phoebe Bridgers, Adele, Gotye, and Angus & Julia Stone.

On the performance side of things, Mooney has shared stages with internationally celebrated talent including Midnight Oil, Kesha, Passenger, Tim Minchin, Boy & Bear, Megan Washington, and even the Backstreet Boys.

It’s already been a huge year for the acclaimed songwriter, returning to Australian stages with her curated live show ‘Georgia Mooney’s SUPERGROUP’ featuring “One-off mash-ups of Australia’s favourite songwriters”.

Some of the guests lined up for the tour are Sam Cromack of Ball Park Music, Hope D, Mo’Ju, Ngaiire, Josh Pyke, Tim Minchin, Ziggy Ramo, and Hannah Joy of Middle Kids.

If that’s the talent Mooney picked for her own live show, you best believe she knows musical talent when she hears it. So submit your best tracks to Needle In The Hay ASAP for the opportunity to be scouted by some of Australia’s best musicians.

Needle In The Hay is a competition run by Happy Mag, giving one artist the chance to win 250 copies of their single on 7-inch vinyl. To enter or find out more, click here.

An extra special thanks to JMC Academy and Audio-Technica — the incredible partners who have made the Needle In The Hay Spotlight possible!