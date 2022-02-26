Want to be paid $7,000 to smell dog poo? This company has you covered

A vegan pet food company in the UK is offering more than $7,000 for anyone who is willing to smell their dog’s poo for two months.

British company OMNI are the group behind this stinker of a deal, which would require dog owners to track their pooch’s poo for two months while testing out a new diet.

The call-out is asking for “a dedicated dog owner to sniff their dog’s poop, to test the effect a plant-based diet has on their dog’s digestion, stool odor and general health.”

One lucky applicant will be paid £5,000 on top of the exciting opportunity to get up close and personal with their dog’s new-and-improved vegan shit.

It’s (possibly) not as bad as it sounds because OMNI reckon their plant-based diet will have your pup doing primo poos, with reported improvements in “colour, consistency and smell.”

Plus, if you’re a pet owner it’s not exactly easy to avoid the smell of poo anyway, and like, seven grand is seven grand.