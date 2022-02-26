Ketanji Brown Jackson nominated for US Supreme Court by Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has nominated US Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

This morning, Joe Biden announced his nomination of federal appeals court judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States.

If Jackson’s nomination is confirmed, she will be the first Black woman to be a member of the United States’ highest court.

During his presidential campaign, one of Biden’s promises was to diversify the US court, which has a long history of white, male members.

“For too long, our government, our courts, haven’t looked like America,” the President said as he announced his nomination to the White House.

Jackson hopes to inspire future generations if she’s “fortunate enough to be confirmed as the next associate justice of the Supreme Court United States.”

She would be just the sixth woman to ever be appointed to the Supreme Court, and the third ever Black member to serve.

More to come.