4 Polish Club-approved lockdown recipes, from fancy Mi Goreng to vegan pesto

Find out exactly what Polish Club have been cookin’ from their home in Sydney – dressing gowns as all – with these 4 on-point lockdown recipes.
To celebrate Polish Club’s new album Now We’re Cookin’, we thought we’d get you, our readers, cookin’. Fresh from the brain of lead singer Novak, today we’re sharing four Polish Club-approved lockdown recipes to spark up your romance with the kitchen.
Now We’re Cookin’ is the album Polish Club unabashedly wrote last year as a collection of big-room hits. Nothing but hooks, licks, and the special Polish Club sauce. Like those songs, these recipes represent nothing but the best – flavour in its purest forms, fat trimmed, deal sealed.
Enjoy the recipes below in written and video formats – the latter complete with some cheeky previews of tracks you’ll be hearing on Now We’re Cookin’. Take it away, Novak…
BESTO PESTO
Ingredients
- Food Processor
- 3 cups basil (packed)
- 1 cup cashews
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1 cup nutritional yeast
- 2/3 cup olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Recipe
- Remove basil leaves from stalks
- Blitz basil leaves and cashews in food processor
- Add garlic and nutritional yeast, blitz
- Run processor on medium and slowly pour in olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
CAULIPOWER
Ingredients
- 1/2 head of cauliflower, torn to mouthful-size chunks
- Canola oil spray
- 1/4 cup plain flour
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 cup soy milk
- 1/2 cup buffalo sauce
- 1 tbsp rice bran oil
RECIPE
- Set oven or air fryer to 180 degrees
- Put cauliflower florets in large mixing bowl and spray with oil
- Spray to coat with canola oil
- Toss in flour
- Toss in garlic powder
- Coat in milk
- Toss in breadcrumbs
- Mix to make sure breadcrumbs stick
- Place into oven/air fryer
- In same bowl, mix rice bran oil with buffalo sauce
- Mix cauliflower in sauce, add more oil and breadcrumb if needed
- Bake until crispy and golden brown
GREENIE LINGUINE
Ingredients
- Linguine
- Pesto
- Large handful of mushrooms
- Half a punnet of cherry tomatoes
- Handful of frozen peas
- Soy milk
- Corn flour
- 1 small onion
- Nutritional yeast
- Salt, pepper, and chilli flakes to taste
Recipe
- Put a pot of water on the boil, add a large pinch of salt
- Put olive oil into a large pan on medium heat
- Chop mushrooms into quarters
- Dice onion
- Half the cherry tomatoes
- Fry onions, mushrooms, frozen peas and tomatoes until onions are see through and mushrooms start to brown
- Boil pasta according to instructions minus one minute
- Add enough pesto to fully coat all veggies in pan
- Add soy milk and a ladle’s worth of pasta water
- Add as much cornflour you need to make it as thick as you’d prefer
- Salt and pepper and chilli flakes to taste
- Add cooked pasta to pan and mix until combined
- Season with nutritional yeast (or parmesan if you’re not vegan)
FANCY MI GORENG
Ingredients
- 3 x packets mi goreng
- 1 bunch broccolini
- Small handful cup mushrooms
- Fresh spring onion
- Fried shallots
- Sriracha sauce
- Optional: 1 egg
- Optional: frozen meatballs (IKEA)
- Optional: kecap manis/hoisin sauce
Recipe
- Get a pot of water boiling
- Slice mushrooms into quarters
- Chop broccolini into inch pieces
- Open Mi Goreng packets and mix the oil, kecap manis, chilli sauce and seasoning in a two bowls, saving the fried onion for later
- Add broccolini to pan on high, add boiling water until half covered
- Once water is evaporated, add mushrooms to broccolini and fry on medium-high until they’re nicely browned, set aside
- Fry frozen meatballs with a generous coating of kecap manis until they’re heated through
- Boil noodles, be careful to not boil for more than 3 minutes
- Mix noodles with the seasonings in the bowls
- Add mushroom and broccolini and balls
- Drizzle extra sriracha onto bowl
- Add fried onion from packet (feel free to add more fried shallot)
- Sprinkle with freshly chopped spring onion
- Optional: top with a soft boiled egg (fry on high in decent amount of oil to crisp up the edges)
Now We’re Cookin’, the new album from Polish Club, is out Friday August 13th. Pre-order or pre-save your copy here.
Tour dates
Thursday 28 October – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
Friday 29 October – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
Thursday 4 November – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC
Friday 5 November – Croxton, Melbourne VIC
Thursday 11 November – The Gov, Adelaide SA
Friday 12 November – Badlands, Perth WA
Wednesday 24 November – Uow Unibar, Wollongong NSW
Thursday 25 November – The Cambridge, Newcastle NSW
Thursday 9 December – Roundhouse, Sydney NSW
Grab your tickets here.