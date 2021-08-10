4 Polish Club-approved lockdown recipes, from fancy Mi Goreng to vegan pesto

Find out exactly what Polish Club have been cookin’ from their home in Sydney – dressing gowns as all – with these 4 on-point lockdown recipes.

To celebrate Polish Club’s new album Now We’re Cookin’, we thought we’d get you, our readers, cookin’. Fresh from the brain of lead singer Novak, today we’re sharing four Polish Club-approved lockdown recipes to spark up your romance with the kitchen.

Now We’re Cookin’ is the album Polish Club unabashedly wrote last year as a collection of big-room hits. Nothing but hooks, licks, and the special Polish Club sauce. Like those songs, these recipes represent nothing but the best – flavour in its purest forms, fat trimmed, deal sealed.

Enjoy the recipes below in written and video formats – the latter complete with some cheeky previews of tracks you’ll be hearing on Now We’re Cookin’. Take it away, Novak…

BESTO PESTO

Ingredients

Food Processor

3 cups basil (packed)

1 cup cashews

4 cloves garlic

1 cup nutritional yeast

2/3 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Recipe

Remove basil leaves from stalks

Blitz basil leaves and cashews in food processor

Add garlic and nutritional yeast, blitz

Run processor on medium and slowly pour in olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

CAULIPOWER

Ingredients

1/2 head of cauliflower, torn to mouthful-size chunks

Canola oil spray

1/4 cup plain flour

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 cup soy milk

1/2 cup buffalo sauce

1 tbsp rice bran oil

RECIPE

Set oven or air fryer to 180 degrees

Put cauliflower florets in large mixing bowl and spray with oil

Spray to coat with canola oil

Toss in flour

Toss in garlic powder

Coat in milk

Toss in breadcrumbs

Mix to make sure breadcrumbs stick

Place into oven/air fryer

In same bowl, mix rice bran oil with buffalo sauce

Mix cauliflower in sauce, add more oil and breadcrumb if needed

Bake until crispy and golden brown

GREENIE LINGUINE

Ingredients

Linguine

Pesto

Large handful of mushrooms

Half a punnet of cherry tomatoes

Handful of frozen peas

Soy milk

Corn flour

1 small onion

Nutritional yeast

Salt, pepper, and chilli flakes to taste

Recipe

Put a pot of water on the boil, add a large pinch of salt

Put olive oil into a large pan on medium heat

Chop mushrooms into quarters

Dice onion

Half the cherry tomatoes

Fry onions, mushrooms, frozen peas and tomatoes until onions are see through and mushrooms start to brown

Boil pasta according to instructions minus one minute

Add enough pesto to fully coat all veggies in pan

Add soy milk and a ladle’s worth of pasta water

Add as much cornflour you need to make it as thick as you’d prefer

Salt and pepper and chilli flakes to taste

Add cooked pasta to pan and mix until combined

Season with nutritional yeast (or parmesan if you’re not vegan)

FANCY MI GORENG

Ingredients

3 x packets mi goreng

1 bunch broccolini

Small handful cup mushrooms

Fresh spring onion

Fried shallots

Sriracha sauce

Optional: 1 egg

Optional: frozen meatballs (IKEA)

Optional: kecap manis/hoisin sauce

Recipe

Get a pot of water boiling

Slice mushrooms into quarters

Chop broccolini into inch pieces

Open Mi Goreng packets and mix the oil, kecap manis, chilli sauce and seasoning in a two bowls, saving the fried onion for later

Add broccolini to pan on high, add boiling water until half covered

Once water is evaporated, add mushrooms to broccolini and fry on medium-high until they’re nicely browned, set aside

Fry frozen meatballs with a generous coating of kecap manis until they’re heated through

Boil noodles, be careful to not boil for more than 3 minutes

Mix noodles with the seasonings in the bowls

Add mushroom and broccolini and balls

Drizzle extra sriracha onto bowl

Add fried onion from packet (feel free to add more fried shallot)

Sprinkle with freshly chopped spring onion

Optional: top with a soft boiled egg (fry on high in decent amount of oil to crisp up the edges)

Now We’re Cookin’, the new album from Polish Club, is out Friday August 13th. Pre-order or pre-save your copy here.

Tour dates

Thursday 28 October – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday 29 October – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

Thursday 4 November – Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Friday 5 November – Croxton, Melbourne VIC

Thursday 11 November – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Friday 12 November – Badlands, Perth WA

Wednesday 24 November – Uow Unibar, Wollongong NSW

Thursday 25 November – The Cambridge, Newcastle NSW

Thursday 9 December – Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Grab your tickets here.