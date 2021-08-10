Union calls for a landmark code of conduct in Parliament

The Community and Public Sector Union are calling for Parliament to implement a landmark code of conduct to combat ongoing sexual harassment.

This comes from CPSU’s second submission to the Jenkins Inquiry, which investigates the safety of Parliament as a workplace.

They called for Parliament to implement a code of conduct to apply to all members of parliament – not just ministers.

The CPSU emphasized the importance of a behavioural code and its use across other countries.

They wrote:

“The commonwealth parliament has been widely criticised for the absence of a behavioural code of conduct that covers all parliamentarians, thereby providing no remedy to address inappropriate behaviours and misconduct…”

“The UK, Scotland, Canada and New Zealand each have codes of conduct clearly stating expectations about bullying, harassment, and sexual harassment.”

The proposed code should: “articulate behavioural expectations when interacting in the workplace and participating in parliamentary business, including in committee hearings and other proceedings.”

They further recommended to ensure confidentiality and trust in the system, alleged wrongdoings should be independently investigated.

Sanctions and consequences should be distanced from political influence.

The CPSU also recommended Parliament should reconcile with their past wrongdoings. They wrote: “importantly, change and renewal requires an acknowledgement of parliament’s historical failure to effectively address and prevent sexual harassment and bullying.”