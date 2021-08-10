Queen Guitarist Brian May calls anti-vaxxers “fruitcakes”

Brian May recently spoke to The Independent and shared his opinion on anti-vaxxers, including fellow musician Eric Clapton.

Brian May expressed his disapproval for Eric Clapton and Stone Roses singer Ian Brown, who questioned vaccine safety and refused to play shows with COVID restrictions.

In July, Eric Clapton had publicly announced that he wouldn’t perform at venues that require concertgoers to show proof of coronavirus vaccination.

Touching upon Clapton’s ‘alternative’ views on vaccination and freedom, May diplomatically said the two were “different”.

“I love Eric Clapton, he’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways. He’s a person who thinks it’s OK to shoot animals for fun, so we have our disagreements, but I would never stop respecting the man.”

He then went on to address exactly how he felt about Anti-vaxxers.

“Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes. There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps,” he said.

“On the whole they’ve been very safe. There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me.”