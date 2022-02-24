Arnold Schwarzenegger says vegan diet saved him from high cholesterol

Austrian-American muscle man Arnold Schwarzenegger has claimed that a recent switch to veganism dramatically lowered his cholesterol.

If you’re signed up to the mailing list for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s regular newsletter, you would already know that the former Governor of California is 80 percent vegan (obviously ‘formidable robotic assassin’ makes up the other 20 percent).

But in the unlikely event that you missed his email, the body builder has recently started a plant-based diet, with the exception of an occasional steak or wiener schnitzel.

Since his lifestyle change, the professional sexy-man revealed he has been feeling “healthier and younger overall.”

In the past, Arnie has suffered from “bad” cholesterol levels which had the possibility of developing into heart disease.

But after going vegan, his cholesterol levels have dropped dramatically. “My bad cholesterol number is so low that my doctor thought I might be a different person,” Schwarzenegger revealed in his newsletter.

Arnie is an advocate for veganism and appeared in the documentary The Game Changers, which is available to watch on Netflix.

He also encourages young body builders to follow suit and swap their t-bones out for a bit of bok choy.

We’re definitely not body builders, but maybe we should listen to him anyway. The guy’s 74-years-old and still zooming around on his thick-ass bike, so the veggies seem to be doing their job.