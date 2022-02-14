Study finds 22% of Italians quit social media last year

Researchers surveyed a group of 2,000 Italians and found that 22 percent of respondents have stopped using social media in the past year.

A new study has added to Mark Zuckerberg’s less than ideal start to 2022, with 22 percent of respondents indicating they have permanently or temporarily stopped using social media.

Content boredom tops the list of reasons for withdrawal, with 35 percent of quitters listing it as their main deterrent. Other major icks were fake news content and privacy concerns, which combed for 50 percent of the respondents’ cause of cancellation.

But 73 percent of respondents said they still use social media every single day, and in another win for the platform, socials have leapfrogged print media and news websites as the preferred way to stay informed.

Television still remains the favourite platform for accessing news, with 37 percent of respondents choosing a TV bulletin compared to the 23 percent who prefer to scroll through social media.

More to come.