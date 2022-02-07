Facebook just lost $237bn, here’s a list of things worth less than that

Meta lost an estimated $US237 billion last week after Facebook users dropped for the first time in the website’s 18-year history.

Facebook investors are selling their shares in Mark Zuckerberg’s company, after losing more users than it gained last quarter.

This is Facebook’s biggest ever loss in a single day since the company’s 2012 Wall Street debut. It’s also the highest amount of money ever lost by a company listed in the stock market.

To celebrate the huge financial loss for this very problematic company, we’ve put together a list of things that are worth less than Meta’s $237 billion market slump.

TikTok (~$75bn)

The most downloaded app of 2021 is still worth less than Zuckerberg alone.

The second richest person in the world, behind Elon Musk.

New friggen Zealand (~GPD of $213bn)

Yes, the actual country New Zealand.

Spotify (worth ~$33.5bn)

Why does @Spotify have so much money to pay podcasters and so little money to pay musicians? — Sam Boyd (@SamFoxenBoyd) February 2, 2022

YouTube (~$190bn)

Yeah, we thought they’d be worth more too. Guess that’s why there are more ads every time you try and watch a video.

Every team in the NBA & NFL… combined (~$147.6bn)

And you’d still have $90bn left to buy TikTok.

Nike (~$230bn)

Maybe you’ve heard of them?

Greece (~GPD of $190bn)

The country, not the musical. The musical is priceless.

Netflix (~$182bn)

Netflix really raising the price when I only watch two shows pic.twitter.com/8XrSJKFbQu — Clayton Johnson (@clayray11) February 1, 2022

McDonald’s (~$194bn)

If one of the world’s most recognised brands lost as much as Facebook did last week, you’d never eat a Big Mac again.

The entire Harry Potter franchise (~$25bn)

Unfortunately, J.K. Rowling owns a fair bit of that.

The top 200 highest-grossing films of all time… combined (~$102bn)

You could have made the 200 most successful films ever and still be $135bn shy of what Zucc managed to lose in one day.

4 million kilograms of pure gold (~$58,202/kg)

That’s like, 900 trillion year-five camps worth of gold panning.

The entire Royal Family (~$88bn)

With that kind of money, maybe god should prioritise saving anything but the Queen.

147 Michael Jordans (~$1.6bn each)

23 years ago today… Michael Jordan sinks the Jazz in epic fashion and with victory cigar in hand, meets Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio during the Bulls sixth championship celebrations. pic.twitter.com/hefDL1lYBU — Hoops Nostalgia (@HoopsNostalgia) June 14, 2021

Even after that loss, Meta and Mark Zuckerberg are still worth $US677bn and $US84bn respectively.

But hey, if he can lose the entire net worth of McDonald’s in one day, he could be living off two-minute noodles in no time.