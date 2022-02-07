Matthew Young’s ‘Boneheaded’ is giving us big ’00s romcom energy

NZ’s Matthew Young follows up single Headcase with Boneheaded, granting listeners another glimpse into the mind of a ruminative artist.

Alt-pop writer, singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Matthew Young is back. We spoke to the eclectic artist last year, learning about the artists trip to a remote wooden cabin. It’s here that the artist wrote Headcase, a catchy tune with glimmering reflections on our tumultuous times.

For his latest offering, Boneheaded, the artist goes for a lighter approach, delivering cutting wit and big ’00s romcom energy.

Boneheaded is loaded up with jangly guitar licks and infectious lyrics. They’re delivered via a body-friendly rhythm with tight high-hats and percussive samples. The lyrics showcase Young’s brand of off-kilter humour, “everybody called dibs on taking you home” while still making space for telling revelations, “love don’t stick when ego’s involved”.

Young says the “inspiration for Boneheaded came from reevaluating priorities in life and addressing the delusions of grandeur that came with prolonged manic psychosis”. After a rewatch of classic rom-com Mean Girls, Young googled ‘What happened to Lindsay Lohan?’ to surprising effect. After learning of Lohan’s messy downfall, Young’s “lust for success” was flipped on its head.

The artist continues to explore this theme of artificial fulfilment in the music video, quite sharply I must add. Via a nostalgic teen summer setting, the artist portrays a charming partygoer who falls for a love interest, only to blow the opportunity through disloyalty. The music video teaches substance over glitz without a hint of preachiness, making for an enjoyable and valuable viewing experience.

For lovers of Mean Girls, 10 Things I Hate About You, and other classic romcoms from the ’90s/’00s era, there’ll be plenty of easter eggs to look out for. For those more interested in the sonics, pay attention to the ethereal falsetto harmonies and tasty guitar chops. As always, we’re keenly anticipating where Young’s headspace takes him next.

Listen to Boneheaded below: