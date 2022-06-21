Give the gift of self care: Happy Mag’s foolproof wellness gift guide

Hitting a gift bullseye is the sweetest thing there is. We’ve got you sorted with a range of bang-on, self care gifts that anyone with a pulse will enjoy.
Looking after yourself is super important. So we’ve put together a list of killer self care gifts that’ll score you major props with your loved ones (or maybe we can entice you to treat yourself instead).
There’s an abundance of goodies that’ll have you feeling fresh and fruity, but we’ve narrowed down the world of pressies to give you the cream of the crop. Consider this guide our gift to you!