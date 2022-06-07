Needle In The Hay Spotlight: The Oogars

It’s time to get a little bit psychedelic and shine a big, bright spotlight on The Oogars’ Needle in the Hay submission, Girl In The Mirror.

The Oogars have quickly become revered members of the live music scene in the Northern Rivers of NSW, and they’re impressing music fans everywhere they go with a washed out brand of desert psych.

The quartet’s third single Girl In The Mirror was a standout Needle In The Hay submission, chock-full of swoon-worthy guitar, organs, wavering vocals, and drums that remind of ’70s rock and roll.

The music video that accompanies the single is a fitting visual embodiment of the track, with band members Gemma, Emily-Grace, Daniella, and Tanisha set in tongue in cheek scenarios that follow a retro theme.

Girl In The Mirror is out now on all streaming platforms via Third Eye Stimuli. Check out the track below.

To find more about The Oogars, head over to their website.

Needle In The Hay is a competition run by Happy Mag, giving one artist the chance to win 250 copies of their single on 7-inch vinyl. To enter or find out more, click here.

An extra special thanks to JMC Academy and Audio-Technica — the incredible partners who have made the Needle In The Hay Spotlight possible!