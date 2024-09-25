Unconventionally unique Carla Wehbe releases infectiously catchy new single ‘Life’s An Awful Mess’  

The odyssey of irrevocable quirkiness that is Carla Wehbe has just graced the fanbase with a catchy new single.

Promising Indie-pop artist Carla Wehbe is back in our headphones and speakers, the new single ‘Life’s An Awful Mess’.

The single’s simple yet cynical approach to modern-day ambiguity has an infectious overtone of indie-pop rock that explores the wide expanses of the human experience.

After experiences touring with some of the greatest sensations in indie-pop Peach Pit and GFLIP, Carla has returned to the studio for the first time since April.

With millions of listens on Spotify, Carla is quickly becoming one of Australia’s most exciting indie-pop artists.

The Sydney-based artist has shared hit singles such as ‘Jupiter and Mars’ and Hurts to Love You’ among a lineup of impressive pop sensations.

Carla is continuing an ecstatic run in 2024 with her new single, which you can see on tour next month as she joins Beth McCarthy on a string of shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

Constantly elevating her sound, Carla has attracted the attention of international superstars such as Teddy Swims and supporting international superstardom acts such as The Chicks.

‘Life’s An Awful Mess’ is a new pinnacle for Carla as her indie-pop anthem showcases her vibrant and sonic sound, with delicious lyrics and challenging vocals wrapping it up perfectly.

Carla Wehbe’s new single reminds us all to keep on during trying times, as her infectious sound keeps the calm in a cathartic and contradictory world.

Her status as an exciting indie-pop sensation is bound for a revival with the run she has been having over the past year.

So don’t fall behind, check out her new single now and grab tickets here to her supporting act with the tour dates below.