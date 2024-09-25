Finding Light in Loss: Alexandra Babiak on the Healing Journey Behind The Land of the Living

Fresh off releasing The Land of the Living, Alexandra Babiak shares how personal loss and the complexities of grief shaped this poignant single.

Drawing inspiration from both vintage and modern influences, Babiak discussed how she balances the weight of nostalgia with the need to evolve, working alongside producer Nick Honchar to create a sound that feels both timeless and current.

Through candid insights, Babiak reveals the heartache, healing, and hope behind her music.

HAPPY: What inspired you to write “The Land Of The Living,” and how does it reflect your personal experiences or emotions?



AB: I dealt with the loss of a loved one, and it had been a few years, but I felt I was really having trouble healing from the complexity of the loss.

I was obsessing constantly, and then I tried many, many different avenues of healing, some of which were conventional, some of which maybe not, but they collectively brought me to making this song so I’m grateful for going through the grief process the way that I did.

HAPPY: How do you approach blending different musical influences, such as vintage and modern elements, in your songwriting?



AB: It really comes down to my producer. For this single, I worked with Nick Honchar, and I showed him artists that inspire me, and particular songs that have captivated me, and said, ok I have this song but how can I get it to bloom?

Or how can I get it to appeal to an audience in a way that still feels true to me. I think he did an amazing job of maintaining the heart of my writing while still maintaining modern elements.

HAPPY: Can you describe your creative process when working on a new track? How do you start and develop your ideas?

AB: I usually start with lyrics, and then try to find a melody, then a chord progression that fits the mood.

Sometimes I find the chords first but I’d say nine times out of ten its lyrics, then melody. I generally write on guitar, but if I feel stuck I go to the piano just to get a change of feel.

At some point I always have to show my songs to another person just to see if it resonates.

HAPPY: What role does nostalgia play in your music, and how do you incorporate it without sounding outdated?

AB: Nostalgia plays a huge role in my music, and one that personally I’m trying to overcome sometimes, but it’s also a feeling that is necessary to the creative process.

Without experiencing something and then reflecting on it we’d all have nothing to write about. In terms of avoiding sounding outdated, I think that usually falls to the producer, because once I’ve written the bones of a song, I like to get input on how to develop it.

HAPPY: How do you balance experimenting with new sounds and staying true to your core musical style?

AB: Experimentation is necessary, but needs to be balanced with intent. I sometimes feel pressure to push my sound in one direction or another to fit into a box, but we can only sound like ourselves.

Writing in your own voice and then making tweaks in production is probably the best approach.

HAPPY: What do you hope listeners take away from “The Land Of The Living” after they’ve heard it?

AB: I hope they feel less alone, like they have a few minutes to feel their feelings, and to know it’s okay to be struggling with rumination or obsessive thoughts.

HAPPY: Who are some of your biggest musical influences, and how have they shaped your sound?

AB: I love Jeff Buckley, Fiona Apple, Billie Holiday. I’m drawn to melancholic voices, people who put their emotions forward in song, and people who have a distinct sound.

Fiona Apple has pulled from many genres, but still has something so individual in her records.

They’ve all shaped my sound by inspiring me to keep trying to find my voice, and write from what I know.

I think anyone you’re listening to seeps into your own music somehow.

HAPPY: How does performing live differ for you compared to recording in the studio, and what do you enjoy most about each?

AB: I feel extremely comfortable recording at home, and a studio is obviously a great experience, because you have access to gear, engineers, the whole thing.

The creative process, or the studio process is so fun, because you get to see these little bits of ideas become something tangible and growing.

I enjoy performing live, but I used to get really bad stage fright, and for a while it felt like a hurdle that I had to get over every time I went on stage.

I think there’s a thrill in performing, because the opportunity to share your music with an audience and maybe have a tiny impact on someone having a hard time is really cool.

I think performing live is so fulfilling, especially in a post covid world where the music industry was at a standstill for a while.

HAPPY: What challenges have you faced in your music career, and how have you overcome them?

AB: The biggest challenge is being selective about who’s advice I listen to, especially when I was younger.

I didn’t feel like I deserved to trust myself, or trust my gut, because of lack of experience, my age, or whatever.

I’m not sure I can say I’ve overcome those feelings, but I try not to give the self-doubt as much airtime in my brain.

HAPPY: Looking ahead, what are your goals for your music and career, and how do you plan to achieve them?

AB: I would absolutely love to tour, but realistically I’m not sure how that will happen just yet.

I just hope to keep connecting with other artists and collaborating.

The most important thing to me is to make music that feels true to me, and to play shows with people who inspire me.

I want to make another record and hopefully make records for a long time.

Check out Alexandra Babiak’s latest single here.