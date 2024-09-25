UK Duo Big Special announce Debut Aus tour with Radio Free Alice and Sex Mask supporting

UK Punk outfit Big Special has announced a debut Australian tour with a few of Australia’s most exciting punk prospects

Labelled as one of Britain’s most exciting up-and-coming bands, Big Special are coming to Australia for the first time following the release of their debut album ‘POSTINDUSTRIAL HOMETOWN BLUES’.

The album is a refreshing mix of post-punk introspect and soul-speaking intellect, with notable tracks such as ‘BLACK COUNTRY GOTHIC’ spouting out a lyrically intuitive approach to the punk genre.

Whether you want to be yelled at over a running drum beat or lulled into a trance-like state, Big Special is Britain’s answer to modern-age post-punk.

They bring their sound down under with a few familiar faces in Australian post-punk outfit Radio Free Alice.

RFA recently finished up an Aus tour in celebration of their EP ‘Polyester’ with tunes such as “Spain” and “On The Ground” becoming fan favourites.

Radio Free Alice will also share the stage with post-punk/Alt-rock group Sex Mask, whose songs offer a similar flair and sound to punk-rock revivalists Interpol.

It’s fair to say that Big Special will be among good company this year when they kick off their Australian tour on the 28th of November in Brisbane.

They are bringing the tour to Sydney on the 29th at the iconic punk and house venue, Mary’s Underground in Circular Quay.

The venue is a haven for post-punk and will host some of the best and most exciting punk prospects later this year.

Whether you’re a punk fan or not, get yourself to one of the venues near you this November to see some of Australia and Britain’s biggest current talents.

You can grab tickets here, also check out the tour date schedule below.