The Bank Hotel is serving up the best live music this June long weekend, and it’s on the house

With an array of food, friends, and live music, the next four weeks at The Bank Hotel are going to be unforgettable.

Wanna see your favourite bands at your local venue? Have we got news for you. Over the June long weekend, The Bank are treating punters to the best live music, with 20 acts playing over four nights.

The lineup includes Jordan Ireland of The Middle East with his band the Zig Zaggers, Cool Sounds, Bored Shorts, Big Dog, Mickey Kojak, Middle Name Dance Band, and plenty more top-shelf talent.

The music kicks off on Friday June 10, taking over The Bank’s upstairs stage, Waywards, until Monday the 13th.

The four day extravaganza is made possible by the legends at Music & Booze Co and Young Henrys, who put on some of the best live music events going round. Oh, and did we mention that entry is completely free?

Stay tuned for further info including set times closer to the event, and be sure to get there early on the day/days because free live music of this quality will be sure to pique a bit of interest. You can read more about the event here.

Check out the full list of artists playing at The Bank Hotel over the June long weekend:

COOL SOUNDS

BORED SHORTS

JORDAN IRELAND & THE ZIG-ZAGGERS

BIG DOG

MICKEY KOJAK

MIDDLE NAME DANCE BAND

SAPPHO

ANSO

BILLY DAVIS

BOY SODA

MUNGMUNG

HONEYDRIP

LEROY MACQUEEN

MYLEE GRACE

MAIA MARSH

EUAN HART

TROPICAL DAVE (DJ)

TUGG SPEEDMAN (DJ)

QUEEN BEE COLLECTIVE DJ

DJ DAVID THOMPSON