Best Gigs to Go Gig Tripping for the Second Half of 2024

Whether it’s the sandy beaches of Mexico or one of the world’s most iconic and influential cities, gig tripping should be your next holiday adventure
Need a holiday and want to catch a great band while you’re at it? Do like The Lemon Twigs did when they landed in Australia for their 2023 tour; they caught Paul McCartney at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium.
What’s special about catching a gig in another country? You feel like a local, and it doesn’t get much better than that.
Australians looking to get away and soak up new cultures while ticking their favourite artists off their bucket list are in luck.
Skyscanner has revealed the top international gig-tripping destinations for 2024, alongside the cheapest months to book flights.
Top 10 Gig-Tripping Hotspots Worldwide:
- London, UK – 6,836 gigs, cheapest flight month: June
- Los Angeles, US – 3,976 gigs, cheapest flight month: August
- Paris, France – 3,233 gigs, cheapest flight month: June
- San Francisco, US – 2,188 gigs, cheapest flight month: August
- Vancouver, Canada – 606 gigs, cheapest flight month: September
- Milan, Italy – 519 gigs, cheapest flight month: June
- Rome, Italy – 365 gigs, cheapest flight month: November
- Honolulu, US – 159 gigs, cheapest flight month: June
- Athens, Greece – 153 gigs, cheapest flight month: August
- Auckland, NZ – 148 gigs, cheapest flight month: June
Notable Gigs to Catch:
Red Hot Chili Peppers – June 26, Virginia Beach, USA
Morgan Wallen – July 4, BST Hyde Park, London
Keen to get a taste of Blink 182 in their hometown? June 30, San Diego, or head south of the border on November 9, in Mexico. Because…Mexico!
Madonna in Paris, France, OUI! Throughout the month of November at Accor arena.
And for a dose of a classic Las Vegas Residency you can’t go past:
Mariah Carey, Park MGM (July 26-31, Aug. 2-10)
The Killers, Caesars Palace (Aug. 14-31)
Adele, Caesars Palace (Oct. 25-26)
And for those who want to travel interstate, according to Skyscanner, 32% of Aussies are willing to travel short distances for their fav band:
Top 10 Gig-Tripping Hotspots in Australia:
- Melbourne – 916 live gigs, avg. cost $342
- Sydney – 635 live gigs, avg. cost $321
- Brisbane – 588 live gigs, avg. cost $370
- Adelaide – 310 live gigs, avg. cost $326
- Perth – 292 live gigs, avg. cost $465
- Ballina – 164 live gigs, avg. cost $394
- Newcastle – 126 live gigs, avg. cost $345
- Canberra – 91 live gigs, avg. cost $437
- Bendigo – 52 live gigs, avg. cost $631
- Coffs Harbour – 50 live gigs, avg. cost $519
Melbourne tops the list with 916 gigs, making it a haven for music fans. For international gig-tripping, London leads with 6,836 gigs, with June offering the cheapest flights.
Los Angeles and Paris follow, with affordable flights in August and June, respectively.
For more tips on finding the best travel deals for gig-tripping, visit Skyscanner’s research findings here.