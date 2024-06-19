Best Gigs to Go Gig Tripping for the Second Half of 2024

Whether it’s the sandy beaches of Mexico or one of the world’s most iconic and influential cities, gig tripping should be your next holiday adventure

Need a holiday and want to catch a great band while you’re at it? Do like The Lemon Twigs did when they landed in Australia for their 2023 tour; they caught Paul McCartney at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium.

What’s special about catching a gig in another country? You feel like a local, and it doesn’t get much better than that.

Australians looking to get away and soak up new cultures while ticking their favourite artists off their bucket list are in luck.

Skyscanner has revealed the top international gig-tripping destinations for 2024, alongside the cheapest months to book flights.

Top 10 Gig-Tripping Hotspots Worldwide:

London, UK – 6,836 gigs, cheapest flight month: June Los Angeles, US – 3,976 gigs, cheapest flight month: August Paris, France – 3,233 gigs, cheapest flight month: June San Francisco, US – 2,188 gigs, cheapest flight month: August Vancouver, Canada – 606 gigs, cheapest flight month: September Milan, Italy – 519 gigs, cheapest flight month: June Rome, Italy – 365 gigs, cheapest flight month: November Honolulu, US – 159 gigs, cheapest flight month: June Athens, Greece – 153 gigs, cheapest flight month: August Auckland, NZ – 148 gigs, cheapest flight month: June

Notable Gigs to Catch:

Red Hot Chili Peppers – June 26, Virginia Beach, USA

Morgan Wallen – July 4, BST Hyde Park, London

Keen to get a taste of Blink 182 in their hometown? June 30, San Diego, or head south of the border on November 9, in Mexico. Because…Mexico!

Madonna in Paris, France, OUI! Throughout the month of November at Accor arena.

And for a dose of a classic Las Vegas Residency you can’t go past:

Mariah Carey, Park MGM (July 26-31, Aug. 2-10)

The Killers, Caesars Palace (Aug. 14-31)

Adele, Caesars Palace (Oct. 25-26)

And for those who want to travel interstate, according to Skyscanner, 32% of Aussies are willing to travel short distances for their fav band:

Top 10 Gig-Tripping Hotspots in Australia:

Melbourne – 916 live gigs, avg. cost $342 Sydney – 635 live gigs, avg. cost $321 Brisbane – 588 live gigs, avg. cost $370 Adelaide – 310 live gigs, avg. cost $326 Perth – 292 live gigs, avg. cost $465 Ballina – 164 live gigs, avg. cost $394 Newcastle – 126 live gigs, avg. cost $345 Canberra – 91 live gigs, avg. cost $437 Bendigo – 52 live gigs, avg. cost $631 Coffs Harbour – 50 live gigs, avg. cost $519

Melbourne tops the list with 916 gigs, making it a haven for music fans. For international gig-tripping, London leads with 6,836 gigs, with June offering the cheapest flights.

Los Angeles and Paris follow, with affordable flights in August and June, respectively.

For more tips on finding the best travel deals for gig-tripping, visit Skyscanner’s research findings here.