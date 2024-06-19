Needle In The Hay Spotlight: JUPiTA

This Needle In the Hay entry is total fire, melt over the drum & bass, R&B, and Jazzy as all hell mix that is JUPiTA

JUPiTA has landed in our inbox for this year’s Needle in the Hay comp, and she’s quietly blown us away with her Drum and Bass brilliance.

Hailing from Naarm, JUPiTA has been steadily carving out a name for herself with a stream of live performances and music releases, crafting a vibrant mix where sonic elements flow seamlessly.

Effortlessly blending genres like reggaeton, dance, drum and bass, R&B, and more, she showcases her extraordinary skillset as both a producer and songwriter.

On stage, JUPiTA is an unstoppable force, delivering beats and new tracks with an irresistible energy.

Her entry (as yet unreleased) hints at even bigger things to come, marking her as a key player in the independent music scene.

Her latest release, “Quédate Conmigo,” makes it easy to see why she’s our first spotlight pick.

With a slew of stunning collabs already under her belt, JUPiTA is set to keep shaking up the music scene in 2024 and beyond.

Stay connected to JUPiTA via Instagram. Happy Mag’s Needle in the Hay is an annual music competition in Australia and New Zealand, with a specific focus on supporting up-and-coming artists at a pivotal stage in their careers. This competition offers musicians a valuable opportunity to gain exposure, win significant prizes, and potentially propel their careers to new heights.

Needle In The Hay is a competition run by Happy Mag, giving one artist the chance to win 250 copies of their single on 7-inch vinyl – and a prize pool of over $50,000. To enter or find out more, click here.