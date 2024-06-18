Justin Timberlake Just Got Charged with DUI in Hamptons

Pop sensation Justin Timberlake found himself in hot water early Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor, New York.

The former *NSYNC star was charged with drunk driving after allegedly blowing past a stop sign and swerving out of his lane in the chic summer haven of the Hamptons.

According to court documents, the 43-year-old was behind the wheel of a 2025 BMW when an officer pulled him over around 12:30 am.

The officer’s report described Timberlake’s eyes as “bloodshot and glassy” with a strong whiff of alcohol on his breath.

It further noted that Timberlake exhibited slowed speech, was unsteady on his feet, and flunked all standard field sobriety tests.

Timberlake reportedly confessed to having “one martini” and said he was just following friends home.

However, his troubles compounded when he refused a breath test at the station in East Hampton.

The ten-time Grammy winner was arraigned later that morning in Sag Harbor, charged with a misdemeanor for driving while intoxicated.

He was released without bond and is set to face court on July 26.

Footage of Justin Timberlake getting pulled over for a DWI. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FMe58IsJyI — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) June 18, 2024

Interestingly, the arrest came with its own slice of humiliation. According to the New York Post, the officer who arrested Timberlake was so young he didn’t recognize the pop icon.

When Timberlake muttered, “This is going to ruin the tour,” the officer innocently inquired, “What tour?” to which the singer could only reply, “The world tour.”

The timing couldn’t be worse for Timberlake, who has two shows lined up in Chicago this weekend, followed by back-to-back performances at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 25 and 26.

His legal team and representatives have remained tight-lipped, not responding to any requests for comments from the Associated Press.

As Timberlake prepares for his court date, fans and critics alike are left wondering how this brush with the law will impact his current tour and public image.

One thing’s for sure: the summer of 2024 is turning out to be far more dramatic than Timberlake could have anticipated.