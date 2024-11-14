Peter Bibby Marks 10 Years of Butcher / Hairstylist / Beautician with Limited Edition Vinyl Reissue and Tour

Peter Bibby is set to bring Butcher / Hairstylist / Beautician back to the stage in its entirety

Peter Bibby is back, celebrating a decade since the release of his gritty debut masterpiece Butcher / Hairstylist / Beautician with a limited edition re-press on 180g solid orange vinyl, courtesy of Australia’s favourite label, Spinning Top Records.

To mark the occasion, Bibby’s setting out on a five-stop Australian tour in March 2025, bringing the entire album to life with original bandmates Nicholas Allbrook (Pond) on drums and Johnny Baird on bass.

Bibby’s rise from a plasterer on Perth’s underground rock scene to an undeniable cult figure in Australian music has been anything but ordinary.

With a no-holds-barred approach and working-class grit, he packed sweaty rooms around the country and abroad, and his boundary-pushing shows became the stuff of legend.

Now, fans are in for a nostalgic trip as he brings Butcher / Hairstylist / Beautician back to the stage in its entirety—a collection of stories, antics, and honesty that made him a standout voice in Australian rock.

Reflecting on the reissue, Bibby says, “It’s hard to believe that 10 years has passed since we dropped this absolute haymaker of a record. Those heady Melbourne days seem like they were just yesterday. Where has the time gone? A lot has changed over the years, but one thing has stayed the same for sure and that is how absolutely killer these songs are. When I listened back to the record to see if I wanted to change anything for the re-release I felt a bit nervous, like I was going to cringe my way through the tracks. I was pleasantly surprised, choosing to change nothing as it is completely unbroken and in need of no fixing.”

Bibby continues, “Butcher / Hairstylist / Beautician holds a very special place in my heart, the record that put me on the map, full of songs I wrote before anyone really gave a shit. It’s pure and unaffected by the outside world and paints a detailed picture of a very different time in my life.”

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the party, this tour promises to be the ultimate Bibby experience. Don’t miss him as he takes on Fremantle, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne with his trademark storytelling and devil-may-care energy.

This is a piece of Aussie rock history in the making. Grab your vinyl, bag a ticket, and get ready for a wild ride down memory lane.

Tour Dates:

Sunday 02 March – Mojos, Fremantle

Sunday 09 March – Crown & Anchor, Adelaide

Thursday 13 March – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

Friday 14 March – Marrickville Bowling Club, Marrickville

Saturday 15 March – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

Vinyl and Tickets are available now at spinningtopmusic.com.