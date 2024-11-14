Beatboxing Meets Obsession: Tom Thum Live at CUPRA City Garage

Step into the world of beatboxing brilliance as Tom Thum takes over CUPRA City Garage.

Sydney’s CUPRA City Garage is back with a fresh dose of Obsession, this time tuning into the world of Tom Thum, the human lyrebird whose beatboxing genius has taken him from Brisbane streets to global stages.

Following a successful launch event with MoVida’s culinary legend Frank Camorra, CUPRA shifts its focus to the sounds and stories that have defined Thum’s career, inviting audiences on November 28 to dive into a night of rhythm, energy, and crowd interaction.

For those unfamiliar, CUPRA’s Obsession Series is an immersive journey, driven by a love of performance, design, and relentless passion.

Thum, a YouTube sensation and world-class beatboxer, is the latest to embody this ethos.

From growing up in Brisbane to pioneering a career in beatboxing, he’ll take guests on a soundscape of storytelling, beats, and beyond.

Tickets are limited, but fans can enter for a chance to win a double pass to experience this obsession firsthand.

Drinks, canapés, and plenty of crowd participation await at CUPRA City Garage on Pitt Street, offering a rare chance to get inside the mind – and the music – of one of Australia’s most unique voices.

Head THE CUPRA OBSESSION SERIES for tickets and more info.