Cherry Audio’s Chroma: A Perfect Blend of Vintage Warmth and Modern Convenience

Cherry Audio’s Chroma plugin mixes classic vintage sounds with a super easy, modern interface.

Cherry Audio’s Chroma plugin is everything a synth lover could ask for — a spot-on digital recreation of the iconic 1982 Rhodes Chroma, with all the complexity and rich tones but none of the clunky controls.

It’s been a long-awaited release, and they nailed it: this synth not only sounds fantastic but is actually fun and easy to use, thanks to a revamped UI and some smart design choices.

Let’s start with the interface. Chroma’s Focus Mode is a real lifesaver for tweaking sounds. Instead of sifting through endless menus, Focus Mode keeps it simple, letting you zero in on specific parameters fast.

The mod wheel sensitivity is another great touch — it’s super responsive and adds a lot of playability, especially for live performance.

The preset selection is where Chroma really shines. It comes loaded with a whopping 700 presets, including all the original factory patches plus custom sound banks from designers like INHALT, James Dyson, and Michael Oakley.

The Chroma Classics pack by James Terris (sold separately) is also a must if you want even more vintage flavours.

One of my favourites is the Great Pipes preset, which gives you this incredible, authentic pipe organ sound.

The depth and richness of the patches are amazing, especially for those vintage textures and experimental tones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhodes® (@rhodes.piano)

Chroma also comes with a suite of built-in effects, so you can go from classic phaser and chorus to reverb and delay without leaving the plugin.

The onboard effects are high-quality, and the EQ and limiter make it easy to shape and polish sounds on the fly.

Plus, the Chroma Expander is included, essentially giving you two Chroma units in one — perfect for layering or split modes to get even more creative.

If you’re already a Chroma fan, there’s a cool bonus here. Cherry Audio made it possible to import SysEx files so that you can bring over your favourite patches from an original Chroma or Expander unit directly into the plugin.

Cherry Audio’s Chroma combines the warmth and complexity of a vintage synth with the ease of modern production, and at $69, it’s a no-brainer for anyone looking to bring legendary tones into their setup.

From its incredible range of sounds to its smart, user-friendly design, Chroma has everything you need to dive into some of the rarest and most expressive synth sounds around.

Head over to cherryaudio.com to download Chroma and start exploring these iconic sounds today.