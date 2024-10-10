Review: ‘Nighttime Sunshine’ by Tenants is going to be the synth-pop and disco sensation of the summer

The Portland natives Tenants have brought their new disco and synth-pop sound to your eagerly listening ears

For a long time, Portland, Oregon, has been producing stellar musical talent, following in the footsteps of iconic acts like Modest Mouse, Elliot Smith, and The Shins, to name a few.

The area seems to be a breeding ground for the unconventional side of music, with the emerging local band Tenants making their mark on this vibrant scene.

Although the name may confuse some, the band stresses that they are currently not homeowners; instead, they primarily focus their time on crafting good music.

Don’t believe me? Check for yourself, as they have just released their new 10-track album, Nighttime Sunshine.

The album seamlessly mixes classic elements of disco with a modern infusion of synth-pop and jazz.

With elevating vocals and electrifying guitar riffs, this album is an instant classic.

Just in case you need more convincing, imagine a cross-over between Tame Impala and Tears For Fears, where they somehow merge into a three-piece band.

That’s the exact sound Tenants provide: the rich, eclectic, and retro nature of Tears fused with Tame Impala’s modern creativity.

The album starts off strong with the jazz-pop track ‘Only Right,’ a bassline-driven frenzy that leaves listeners eager for more.

It then turns up the heat with ‘Killing Time’ and ‘Anymore’, both much more synth-pop anthems than jazz.

The highlights of the album are undeniably ‘Knocks’ and ‘Middle Ground’ for their funk-filled guitar licks and drums.

‘Lost Without’ takes you on a nostalgic journey straight back to the ’80s before lifting us back into the present with the album’s title track, ‘Nighttime Sunshine.’

‘See If I Care’ scares us straight with a sound straight out of the next big horror flick, which is cleverly overpowered by the equally spooky yet undeniably catchy ‘Secret Survives.’

The album finishes on a strong note with ‘Overtime,’ providing a somewhat melancholic and bittersweet ending.

Tenants deliver a unique take on the somewhat forgotten disco genre, incorporating elements of synth-pop, yacht rock, and an alt-rock twist.

Produced by Cameron Spies of Night Heron, Tenants were able to work in a whole range of unique tastes and influences into their final product.

So if you have been waiting on a new dance track to fill that hole in your heart, Tenants are here for you.

Check out their Spotify here.

Be sure to listen to their new album ‘Nighttime Sunshine’ below.