Your Password Might Be ‘Password’—And Yes, We’re Judging You

If your password is password, qwerty123, or 123456, maybe it’s time for a little self-check—NordPass just called you out for being a bit unoriginal

At least it’s not ‘boobies’ that lil gem came in 9th on the top ten most commonly used corporate passwords in Aus. Cringing? We are.

Hackers take note – a new study from NordPass has revealed that “password” is the most commonly used password in Australia for 2024.

And it’s not alone—right behind it is “qwerty123,” proving that many of us are still relying on some of the most obvious (and easily hackable) choices when it comes to protecting our accounts.

The annual report, which ranks the Top 200 Most Common Passwords globally, found that Australia isn’t exactly leading the charge on better password practices.

In fact, a lot of Aussies are using weak, simple passwords like “123456” and “qwerty.” Some of the entries on the list reflect local culture (think “pokemon” and “lizottes”), but that doesn’t make them any less vulnerable.

Interestingly, the US’s number one password is “Secret”.. what’s that all about?

“This is a real problem,” says Karolis Arbaciauskas, head of business product at NordPass. “People are still using login codes that are way too easy to guess. And it’s not just personal accounts—workplace security is at risk too.”

In fact, the report dug deeper into corporate password habits, finding that 40% of the most common passwords used by individuals and employees are the same.

And many businesses are still relying on default logins like “admin” or “welcome,” which makes them easy targets for hackers.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. The report also highlights the rise of passkeys, a more secure alternative to traditional passwords, which are now supported by big names like Google, Microsoft, and Apple.

But until we all make the switch, experts are urging us to strengthen our access codes by using longer, more complex passphrases, and—of course—never reusing the same passcode across multiple accounts.

Check out the top 20 below, and check out the full list here.