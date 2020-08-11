PREMIERE: It’s good moods all round in Fishing’s new clip ‘Good Spirits (In All My Things)’

Released as part of Of Leisure’s second Blue Line Steppers compilation, Good Spirits (In All My Things) was a warmly welcomed return to the airwaves for Sydney dance favourites Fishing. Featuring Alister Wright (Cloud Control, Vlossom) on vocals, the tune is a euphoric call for smiles, good times, and healthy dance sessions.

And now, there’s a video to match. Get your first look at it below.

When the world’s a mess, lock in and dance like nobody’s watching. Watch Fishing, Alister Wright, and friends do just that as neon avatars in the clip for Good Spirits (In All My Things).

The clip was shot, directed, and edited by Russel Fitzgibbon from the band – who also put together the FX for the video. Grabbing Al Wright and a few mates, he found a sunny outdoor spot in Stanmore, set up a green screen, and asked those mates to have a dance.

Speaking about his vision, Russel shared:

“Good Spirits (In All My Things) was conceived in a simpler time as a mantra for compassion and connecting. Right now we feel it’s important to remember the pure uplifting energy that we are capable of sharing together. We invited some friends to dance with us and cast our minds forward to the next time.”

The visuals are a solid throwback to dance music’s earliest bringers of total rave elation, from the live visuals of Underworld to some of The Chemical Brothers’ film clips. It’s a celebration of music’s power to bring people together in the name of a good time, no matter what’s going on behind the scenes.

Good Spirits (In All My Friends) dropped back in July as part of Blue Line Steppers Compilation: Vol. 2, a project highlighting “close-knit dance communities” from Sydney and beyond. Find out more about the compilation here.

Good Spirits (In All My Friends) is out now via Of Leisure. Stream or purchase your copy here.