Mia Khalifa is auctioning off *those* famous glasses to raise money for Beirut

Lebanese-born social media personality, sports commentator, and (at times) controversial former porn star Mia Khalifa has taken to Instagram to auction off a pair of her glasses in order to raise funds for her hometown of Beirut, following the deadly explosion that occurred last week.

In what is surely a tongue-in-cheek nod to her past, Khalifa is auctioning off the exact glasses she infamously wore during her porn days.

The auction is being hosted on eBay, with 100% of the profits being donated to the Lebanese Red Cross. There have been 189 bids so far, with the highest currently at US $99,900. The glasses are described as“The infamous Mia Khalifa glasses, the OG’s”, with the condition is listed as “Used & Abused.”

“The novelty glasses are the best prop,” the description reads. “I will sign them (if you want), and take one last polaroid wearing them before sending them off to their new home!!!”

Beirut, my heart is always with you ♥️ — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 4, 2020

Khalifa also announced that she’d be adding “something more” to the auction for every $25k raised. So far, extra items include her retainer, a used razor blade, and a loofa.

Khalifa has announced that once the money clears she will live stream the wire transfer of the donation to the Lebanese Red Cross via Instagram.

“Creeps are welcome, your money is just as green as ours,” Khalifa described. “Happy bidding, ya filthy animals.”

Khalifa is infamous for a three-month stint in the porn world back in 2014 which landed her as the number 1 pornstar on Pornhub. Following her decision to leave the industry, Khalifa has been unsuccessful in having her videos removed from the porn site, and they continue to receive thousands of views to this day, despite them being hosted against her will.