Shakira and Sons Find ‘Barbie’ Movie “Emasculating”

Pop star Shakira is sparking conversation after revealing her and her sons’ reaction to the critically acclaimed ‘Barbie’ film

In a recent interview with Allure magazine, Shakira shared that her sons, Milan (11) and Sasha (9), “absolutely hated” the movie, finding it “emasculating.”

Shakira offered a nuanced take, stating she agreed “to a certain extent.” She elaborated on her belief that pop culture can empower women without diminishing men. “I’m raising two boys,” she said. “I want them to feel powerful too [while] respecting women.”

The ‘Barbie‘ film, directed by Greta Gerwig, explored themes of feminism and gender roles.

While praised for its humour and social commentary, some viewers felt it presented a one-sided view of masculinity.

Shakira seems to echo this sentiment, advocating for a message of empowerment that includes both genders.

“I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men,” she stated.

Shakira went on to express her belief in the importance of shared responsibility, suggesting that men and women can complement each other while achieving individual goals.

Shakira’s comments have reignited discussions surrounding the film’s portrayal of masculinity.

While the “Barbie” movie continues to be a box office success, her perspective adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing conversation about gender representation in popular culture.