PREMIERE: Melbourne’s Indie Pop Darling chloe: the brand Drops New Single ‘Smokers Deck’

Make your way out of the long weekend with this sublime gem of a track by chloe: the brand

Melbourne’s rising indie-pop star chloe: the brand is back with their first single of 2024, ‘Smokers Deck.’

This confessional synth-driven track showcases Chloe’s signature ethereal vocals and explores themes of nostalgia, belonging, and self-reflection.

In Chloe’s own words, “Smokers Deck is about smoking to seem cool, even though you know both the cigarette and the people around you are bad for your health.”

Known for their introspective lyrics and dreamy soundscapes, chloe: the brand has drawn comparisons to alt-pop icons like Mallrat, King Princess, and Yergurl.

The song was co-written by Chloe and Lauren Coutts (Blusher), produced and mixed by Gab Strum (who’s worked with Japanese Wallpaper, Alex Lahey, and Allday), and mastered by Andrei Eremin (Tash Sultana, G-Flip, Tones and I). They even recorded it themselves at their home studio!

This isn’t Chloe’s first rodeo. Since their debut single “Thinking,” they’ve garnered airplay on both triple j and Unearthed, landed a spot on Unearthed’s High Report Card, and shared the stage with established acts like Sesame Girl, Drest & Mia Wray.

Their previous singles, including ‘Co-Star,’ ‘Stranger 2 Me,’ and ‘Left of Centre,’ have amassed a loyal following and praise from critics, with Triple J’s Anika Luna commending their “impeccable” storytelling.

With ‘Smokers Deck,’ chloe: the brand is poised for a stellar year. Listen below and keep an eye on this rising star!