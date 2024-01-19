Lil Nas X might have lost 150K Followers amid J CHRIST controversy, but made a stack of cash in the process

Lil Nas X might have lost 150K Followers amid J CHRIST controversy, but made a 45 thousand big ones in a week on Spotify

Lil Nas X has set alight social media yet again with his latest single, “J CHRIST,” sparking both outrage and financial gain in equal measure.

The rapper’s bold religious imagery and sacrilegious themes have caused a mass exodus of followers on Instagram, with nearly 150,000 abandoning his social media domain since the song’s release.

The controversy began on January 8th with the single’s cover art, depicting Lil Nas X crucified on a cross.

This initial shockwave saw 17,000 followers flee overnight. The following day, a video of Lil Nas X consuming communion wafers and wine on TikTok and X further fueled the flames, with many labeling the act as disrespectful and mocking of a sacred Christian ritual.

This incident triggered another mass departure, with nearly 20,000 users hitting the unfollow button.

The lead-up to the music video release continued to stoke the fires.

Teaser clips showcased celebrity impersonators, including Michael Jackson and Queen Elizabeth II, attending a “J Christ Premiere,” adding another layer of provocative fuel to the already smoldering situation.

On release day, the music video itself triggered the single largest wave of unfollows yet, with 50,000 users saying goodbye.

Despite the social media backlash, “J CHRIST” has found unexpected success on the streaming platform Spotify.

In less than a week, the song has garnered over 5.6 million streams – according to the findings from a recent deep dive – translates to an estimated $45,000 in royalties for Lil Nas X.

This streaming success suggests that while the song may be rubbing some the wrong way, it’s undeniably captivating a significant audience.

Lil Nas X has never shied away from pushing boundaries and sparking conversations, and “J CHRIST” is no exception.

Whether the song’s financial windfall can outweigh the social media storm remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Lil Nas X is not backing down from his provocative artistic vision.

His next move, and the continued reaction to “J CHRIST,” are sure to keep the internet buzzing in the days and weeks to come.