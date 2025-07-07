The BBC just threw its music boss under the bus after Bob Vylans Glasto set sparked backlash

The BBC has entered full damage control mode following the fallout from Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set

Lorna Clarke, the BBC’s Director of Music, has reportedly stepped back from her day-to-day duties after the broadcaster faced intense scrutiny for livestreaming Bob Vylan’s politically charged performance at Worthy Farm last month.

According to The Times, Clarke and a small group of senior staff have temporarily relinquished their roles as the backlash continues.

During their set, the punk-rap duo voiced support for Palestine, criticised Israel, and led the crowd in a chant of “death, death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces].” The BBC had reportedly flagged the performance as “high risk” ahead of time — but streamed it anyway. After public outrage, the broadcaster issued an apology, calling the comments “offensive and deplorable” and promising to tighten editorial controls going forward. Translation: nothing “high risk” is making it to air again.

The reaction has been polarising. On one side: a media firestorm, show cancellations across Europe, revoked visas, and the duo being dropped by their agency. On the other: a growing wave of artist solidarity. Massive Attack, Amyl and The Sniffers, Lambrini Girls and Soft Play have all publicly backed Bob Vylan, calling out the disproportionate focus on artists instead of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Soft Play’s statement cut through: “Again, the media is trying to distract you from the real story… They are starving children. Where is the media’s outrage at Israel’s continued obliteration of a whole nation?”

Bob Vylan, who have been unapologetic in the face of mounting controversy, say their words were about dismantling a violent military machine — not inciting hate. “We are not calling for the death of Jews or Arabs or any other race or group,” they clarified.

Still, the heat is on. They’ve been dropped from Germany and France shows, pulled from the UK’s Radar Festival (prompting other bands to exit in protest), and are now reportedly under criminal investigation for the Glasto set. But while the establishment clamps down, Bob Vylan’s 2024 album Humble As The Sun has re-entered the UK charts — proof that the message, however uncomfortable, is landing.

The BBC’s retreat signals a wider reckoning: one where cultural institutions want to platform radical art, but not deal with the consequences. And in an era where saying the “wrong” thing can get you blacklisted, Bob Vylan’s refusal to tone it down is both divisive and deeply necessary.

Who gets to decide what’s too “high risk” for public ears? That’s a question that won’t be going away anytime soon — no matter who’s stepping down.