Diversity is a lie, according to Morrissey

“If the song is suspected of independent thought – God forbid!”

Morrissey is upset at the BBC again.

This time, it’s over the lack of airplay for his new single, ‘Notre-Dame’.

The claims have arrived via his own website, Morrissey Central.

Here’s what the post reads:

“With no airplay, Morrissey’s new single ‘Notre-Dame’ is number 6 in the Official UK Chart.

‘The public wants to hear the song, but the BBC will not play it, even though its stations have a public service duty to reflect public taste.

Obviously not! If the song is suspected of independent thought – God forbid! – it is not played. Therefore, under these circumstances, any station that pledges allegiance to diversity is lying.

When people say, ‘Diversity is our strength,’ they fail to mention how their notion of ‘diversity’ entails very strict Third Reich regulations and punishments.

I wonder why people can’t simply be honest about these things?’”

The song has, in fact, debuted at No. 6 on the Official Singles Sales Chart, but not on the Official Singles Chart.

The track was inspired by the 2019 fire at the Paris cathedral.

An original lyric, “Before investigations they said, ‘It’s not terrorism’,” was replaced in the studio version with, “Before investigations they said, ‘There’s nothing to see here’.”