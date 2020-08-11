 ​ ​
Depop Drama is the Instagram account you need to know, here are 11 of its greatest posts

In case you’re not across it, Depop is an app – and it’s been on quite the journey since its genesis in 2011.

The social shopping platform (which is best described as the love child between Instagram and eBay) has gone from being the ultimate indie clothing exchange to one of the best spaces to source some top-tier Gen Z drama.

Instagram account @DepopDrama curates the juiciest and most hilarious exchanges from social shopping app Depop – and we’re bringing you the 11 best.

It makes sense. A bunch of young people trying to sell off used apparel for a quick buck on an app with an inbuilt messaging system is bound to cause some questionable exchanges.

Thankfully, London-based Instagram account @DepopDrama has collated some of the best and worst screenshots from its direct message submissions to offer up some cooked interactions – and now, we’re counting down our top 11. Let’s get into it.

11. Cheapskate Nan

 

10. Y2k vintage design hun x

 

9. It’s the “hiya babe” that hits dif

 

8. Okay, you have my attention…

 

7. Fuck even knows

 

6. It must’ve been the postman!

 

5. A bit of cheeky Depop bants

 

4. ughh I was just about to book the flight mate x

 

3. Every app is a dating app if your brave enough

 

2. Sounds like a nice lad tbh

 

1. I’m deadset cackling in the office, this one is *chef’s kiss* brilliant

 

There’s just so much to unpack. I think the specificity of the Nike Air Max reference (meaning that they made up the poem/rap just for them) is equal parts adorable and hilarious. I mean, surely this guy is in the top ten rappers Eminem is too afraid to fight.

Checkout @DepopDrama on Insta for more juicy drama.

