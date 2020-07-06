Four hedgehog Instagram accounts you should already be following

Hedgehogs are superior animals. Decked out in spikes with cute little noses and double chins, what is not to love? Americans have especially taken to adopting them as pets. And while we aren’t too keen on a pet echidna here in Australia, we are keen on admiring hedgehog Instagram accounts.

Check out these incredible Instagram celebrity hogs that have a much bigger following than I do.

Here are four amazing Hedgehog Instagram celebrities you should already be across. Open your app and get ready to follow, this is the future of social media.

Hedgehog vampire (@theadventuresofedgy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hedgy & Friends 🦔🦔🐶🐺🐢🐢 (@theadventuresofhedgy) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:58pm PST

Ernest Hedgingway (@ernest_hedgeingway)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ernest Hedgingway (@ernest_hedgingway) on Mar 14, 2020 at 11:31am PDT

Hog in costume (@darcytheflyinghedgehog)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shota Tsukamoto (@darcytheflyinghedgehog) on Apr 12, 2020 at 6:35am PDT

Bear Grylls of hedgehogs (@mr.pokee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Herbee the Happy Hedgehog (@mr.pokee) on Apr 28, 2020 at 4:15am PDT

Side note: Anyone else getting mad Sharon Strzelecki vibes here or just us?