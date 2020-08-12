This just in: Bindi Irwin is pregnant and crickey we must be getting old

I guess we really are getting old because none other than Bindi Irwin has just announced that she’s expecting a bub with husband Chandler Powell. The 22-year-old Wildlife Warrior took to social media to share the news.

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter,” Irwin described.

Woah, hol’ up… Bindi Irwin has just announced that she is pregnant with her first child to Chandler Powell, with the baby due next year.

The exciting revelation came after the pair tied the knot earlier this year in March, with their wedding taking place at the Australian Zoo aka ‘Home of the Crocodile Hunter’ in the Sunshine Coast. In true Irwin fashion, the couple shared a picture together holding a tiny little khaki shirt. Nice.



Terri Irwin also shared her delight about the news stating “This is the best day ever! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud.”

With a family full of renowned nature and wildlife enthusiasts, it’s safe to say this little one will have no shortage of animals surrounding them whilst growing up. And having done our calculations, we can expect the baby to be born next May, thus making this little Wildlife Warrior the earth sign, Taurus. How fitting. I expect to see the newborn hopping on crocs pronto.

Congratulations!!! I remember watching you when you were little on The Wiggles and now you’re having your own little one! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/XMAfc8JywQ — Abigale (@Abby7708) August 11, 2020

The only thing I can imagine you father, our hero would be doing looking down over you guys…. enjoy the journey pic.twitter.com/m176mMqvZM — Benji Fleming (@benji993) August 11, 2020