Long-term relationships, world events, and other new features coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

With the newest addition to the Assassin’s Creed series on the way, let’s see how Ubisoft has adapted Assassin’s Creed Valhalla into one of the most anticipated games of 2020.

Originally shown alongside 12 other new titles to be released for the Xbox Series X and now well and truly into its pre-release media run, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to hit shelves on November 17th for Xbox One, PC and Playstation 4.

From side quests and combat to romance, Ubisoft are making huge and exciting changes to gameplay in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Some of the biggest hype surrounding Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has come from the reveal that the main character, Eivor, can be played as either male or female – or both, if the player feels like changing Eivor’s gender while playing. The reason behind this choice is set to be unraveled within the game.

Following on from the established Assassin’s Creed mantra, Eivor will be a protagonist with their own established personality, strong personal motivations, and a reputation that proceeds them. Eivor’s complex characterisation is designed to intertwine with new styles of storytelling within Valhalla.

Alongside the multiple major storylines designed to weave together to create a more coherent narrative, players will be met with world events instead of more traditional side quests. Rather than map markers and quest requests, players’ maps will display images and structures that encourage interaction with various ongoing events – such as finding and recruiting a cat.

There’s also been changes to travel and combat. The fastest way to travel across the vast landscape is by longboat, and the game makers have accommodated this by adding a sort of canal system through the map. Your crew of Viking raiders can also not only steer your longboat by themselves, they can be summoned to fight alongside you from any body of water. And the fighting fits the setting – brutal and strategic, the fighting styles of Valhalla are based off the Vikings themselves.

Valhalla is the first Assassin’s Creed game where accurate dual-wielding has been implemented – not only do weapons behave differently depending on the weapon type, but they also recognise which hand is used and against which enemy type. And if you survive the battle, when the fighting is over, players have to forage for food in order to heal their wounds.

One of the most exciting new developments, however, are the romance options. Valhalla is finally introducing the option of long-term relationships to the Assassin’s Creed series, to the relief of many fans disappointed with the frankly comical – or tragic – romance options present in Odyssey.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to be released on November 17th for Xbox One, PC, and Playstation 4.